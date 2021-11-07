Castleark Management LLC Invests $7.38 Million in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,911,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,952,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $19,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

