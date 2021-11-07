Castleark Management LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.58 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

