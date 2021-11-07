Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 132.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entegris by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 90.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $149.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.