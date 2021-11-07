CBDAO (BREE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60,590.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a market cap of $98,565.92 and $60,590.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00255096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00102958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

