Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FUN. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

NYSE:FUN opened at $49.51 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $52.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,594,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

