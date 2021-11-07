Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Celanese stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 680,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

