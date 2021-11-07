Celcuity (CELC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $18.94 on Friday. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 69,984 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

