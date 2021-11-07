Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

CLLS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 195,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,226. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $556.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLLS. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

