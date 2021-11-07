Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.
CLLS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 195,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,226. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $556.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLLS. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
