Celo (CELO) Reaches One Day Volume of $39.63 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $39.63 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $6.28 or 0.00010056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00083672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.37 or 0.07332173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,551.35 or 1.00152890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022045 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

