CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
