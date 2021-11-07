CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

