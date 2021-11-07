Ceres Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Ceres has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $275,441.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $188.86 or 0.00299851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00083022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00099161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,442.34 or 1.00724255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.56 or 0.07267571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.78 or 0.00807765 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

