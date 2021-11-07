Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $533,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,552,923 shares of company stock valued at $436,581,347. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Certara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 387,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

