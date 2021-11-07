Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $7.90 on Friday. Cerus has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 6,897.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

