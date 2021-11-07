ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of ChampionX worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.86 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

