Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 33,843 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $31,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 199,781 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPCE opened at $19.53 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.