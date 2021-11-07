Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,228 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $33,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

