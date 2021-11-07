Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,062 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of LivaNova worth $32,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $74,858,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,197,000 after acquiring an additional 162,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 42.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

