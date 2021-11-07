Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

