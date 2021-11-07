Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.13 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of BOX worth $34,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.72 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

