Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $33,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TNET opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,910 shares of company stock worth $12,680,300 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

