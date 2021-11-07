Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.52. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

