Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Altamira Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Checkpoint Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Altamira Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Altamira Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 328.64 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -8.17 Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.75 million N/A N/A

Altamira Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Altamira Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.09% -65.48% Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Altamira Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

