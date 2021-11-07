Chegg, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chegg in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the technology company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. Chegg has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

