Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Announces Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 111.87% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 2,203,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,022. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

