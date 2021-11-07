Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,295 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Chesapeake Energy worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $65.82 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

