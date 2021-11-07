Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $4,248,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.