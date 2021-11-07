China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

