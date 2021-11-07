Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

PPRQF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.55 price objective (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.01.

Shares of PPRQF opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

