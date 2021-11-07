Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Up 6.9%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.31. 439,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 632,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHR. CIBC cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$792.32 million and a P/E ratio of 59.47.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

