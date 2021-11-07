Chrono.tech Price Reaches $51.06 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.06 or 0.00081783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and $738,065.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00257839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00101803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.