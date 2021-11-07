Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. 153,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chuy’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Chuy’s worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.