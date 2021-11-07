Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. 153,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
