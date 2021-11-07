CIBC Increases Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$6.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

