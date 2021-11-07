Citadel Advisors LLC Has $30.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845,103 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $30,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

SPEM stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

