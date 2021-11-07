Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,214. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

