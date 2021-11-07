Clarkson (LON:CKN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 4,055 ($52.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,840.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,365.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -49.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

