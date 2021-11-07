Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of CLNE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 6,168,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,117. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

