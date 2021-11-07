Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 30,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,663,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

