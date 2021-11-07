Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 5,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 126,060 shares.The stock last traded at $66.22 and had previously closed at $61.12.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $871.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

