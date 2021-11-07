Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.12% of Clearwater Paper worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 265,687 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE CLW opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.07 million, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.23. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.