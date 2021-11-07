Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect Clipper Realty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clipper Realty stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Clipper Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLPR. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.