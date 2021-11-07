Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.97.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

