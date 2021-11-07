Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NYSE:NET traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $197.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,688. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

