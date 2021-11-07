Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.74 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $197.26. 5,071,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.97.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

