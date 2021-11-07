Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.26. 5,071,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,688. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
