Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.26. 5,071,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,688. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

