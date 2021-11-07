Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Clover Health Investments has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLOV opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clover Health Investments stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

