Codex DNA (DNAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Codex DNA to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, analysts expect Codex DNA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Codex DNA stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

