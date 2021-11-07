Cognition Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CGTX opened at $12.02 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

In related news, Director Peggy Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

