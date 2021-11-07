CoinDeal Token (CDL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $643,483.50

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $643,483.50 and $370.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00101915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

