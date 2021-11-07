CoinEx Token (CET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $64.66 million and $1.36 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00240116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00100459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

