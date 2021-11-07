Color Platform Market Cap Reaches $618,403.83 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. Color Platform has a market cap of $618,403.83 and approximately $82.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,316.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $611.39 or 0.00936038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00263261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00231705 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

